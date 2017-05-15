Cavaliers to wear Goodyear logo on jerseys next season

In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, the Goodyear blimp flies over the track during a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. A person familiar with the contract says the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers will wear Goodyear's wing-foot logo on their jerseys starting next season.

