Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez and Elliott round out All-Star field Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer raced their way into the NASCAR All-Star race Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qGgEtB CONCORD, N.C. - Daniel Suarez is thrilled to be competing in the NASCAR All-Star race after struggling in his rookie season. The 25-year-old Mexican driver raced his way into the $1 million race Saturday night along with Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer by winning stages of the qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

