Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center

The Customer Experience Center is a 36,000 square feet training and conference complex designed to serve Axalta's refinish, transportation OEM, and industrial customers. Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will open its extensive new Customer Experience Center in Concord, North Carolina, on May 16 with a press conference and tours.

