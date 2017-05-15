Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center
The Customer Experience Center is a 36,000 square feet training and conference complex designed to serve Axalta's refinish, transportation OEM, and industrial customers. The Customer Experience Center boasts two state-of-the-art paint application centers, a collaborative mixing lab, and an exhibit lobby where visitors can witness the breadth and depth of Axalta's coating systems and technology.
