Auto racing: NASCAR's Regan Smith rep...

Auto racing: NASCAR's Regan Smith replaces injured Almirola in Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The cars of Danica Patrick and Joey Logano are hauled past rescue efforts for Aric Almirola, back, during the NASCAR Monster Cup auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 13, 2017. The cars of Danica Patrick and Joey Logano are hauled past rescue efforts for Aric Almirola, back, during the NASCAR Monster Cup auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danica's post-accident interview May 15 Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
17 years ago today May 13 Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16) May 9 Jim flegg 3
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC