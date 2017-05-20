Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
By Kat Russell Paducah Sun A Paducah personal injury lawyer accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients pleaded not guilty Monday during a jailhouse arraignment. James Grant King, 43, is charged with three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more, in two separate cases.
