Attorney pleads not guilty to theft

Attorney pleads not guilty to theft

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

By Kat Russell Paducah Sun A Paducah personal injury lawyer accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients pleaded not guilty Monday during a jailhouse arraignment. James Grant King, 43, is charged with three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more, in two separate cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? 6 hr ThomasA 10
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 25 Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Apr 24 Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr '17 Resurgence Phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC