Aric Almirola's fourth-place car fails NASCAR post-race inspection at Talladega

Aric Almirola matched his best result of the season on Sunday in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but it could come with a price after his No. 43 failed the post-race laser inspection station after the event.

