Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports hit with costly penalty by NASCAR

Aric Almirola was docked 35 points and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer suspended three races and fined $65,000 for a post-race Laser Inspection failure at Talladega Superspeedway.

