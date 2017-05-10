Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports hit with costly penalty by NASCAR
Aric Almirola was docked 35 points and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer suspended three races and fined $65,000 for a post-race Laser Inspection failure at Talladega Superspeedway. Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports hit with costly penalty by NASCAR Aric Almirola was docked 35 points and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer suspended three races and fined $65,000 for a post-race Laser Inspection failure at Talladega Superspeedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|11 hr
|Hilton Head
|19
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|Tue
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|Tue
|Hires phart
|2
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|May 7
|Snakebit
|13
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC