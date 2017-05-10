Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorspo...

Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports hit with costly penalty by NASCAR

9 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Aric Almirola was docked 35 points and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer suspended three races and fined $65,000 for a post-race Laser Inspection failure at Talladega Superspeedway. Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports hit with costly penalty by NASCAR Aric Almirola was docked 35 points and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer suspended three races and fined $65,000 for a post-race Laser Inspection failure at Talladega Superspeedway.

