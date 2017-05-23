Andretti hoping his Indy 500 six-pack...

Andretti hoping his Indy 500 six-pack leads to victory lane

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, Marco Andretti, right, talks with car owner and father Michael Andretti during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Michael Andretti needed some assurances before running six cars in this year's Indianapolis 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NACAR has lost its mind Tue Cale 11 1
NASCAR YouTube channels Mon DaleJrs_chauffeur 1
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft Mon ShePhartts 27
"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud." Mon Cale 11 1
Toyota ADVATAGE May 20 Cale 11 3
Danica's post-accident interview May 15 Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC