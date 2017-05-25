Alomania takes center stage at Indian...

Alomania takes center stage at Indianapolis 500

It was opening day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Fernando Alonso chose a skateboard as his means of transportation through the paddock. It has been all Alonso, all the time, since the two-time Formula One champion announced last month he would skip the race in Monaco to run the Indianapolis 500 for the first time.

