Why physical fitness matters in NASCAR

3 hrs ago

During a race, drivers spend hours actively fighting the G-forces from 200-mile an hour speeds in 130- to 160-degree heat - made worse in the summer and the South - without traditional air conditioning while furiously focusing on their every move, knowing a tiny mistake could destroy their cars.

