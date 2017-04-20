Why physical fitness matters in NASCAR
Why physical fitness matters in NASCAR Even when drivers' physical appearances differ, no one is out of shape. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/nascar-jimmie-johnson-ryan-newman-exercise-physical-fitness-correlation-race-wins-jeff-burton During a race, drivers spend hours actively fighting the G-forces from 200-mile an hour speeds in 130- to 160-degree heat - made worse in the summer and the South - without traditional air conditioning while furiously focusing on their every move, knowing a tiny mistake could destroy their cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar '17
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC