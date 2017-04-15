Watch and win: Tickets to see NASCAR at the Richmond International Raceway

SEPTEMBER 10: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway on September 10, 2016 in Richmond, Virginia. NASCAR is returning to the Richmond International Raceway and News 3 has your chance to win a pair of NASCAR tickets! Five lucky winners will have the chance to see a NASCAR race on the Action Track at the Toyota Owners 400 on April 30. Plus, one winner will receive a VIP package that includes a pair of tickets.

