Want to play Stuff the Taco or race in queso? Talladega unveils fan games for NASCAR race weekend
Talladega Superspeedway is known for its crazy party atmosphere, and the plans for the 2017 NASCAR race weekend at the track are setting up to continue that tradition with unique fan games with a Cinco de Mayo theme. The traditional "Big One on the Blvd" infield party on Friday night will include such activities as a nacho cheese obstacle course, "stuff the taco" game and a Mexican hat dance competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC