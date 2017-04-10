Want to play Stuff the Taco or race i...

Want to play Stuff the Taco or race in queso? Talladega unveils fan games for NASCAR race weekend

18 hrs ago

Talladega Superspeedway is known for its crazy party atmosphere, and the plans for the 2017 NASCAR race weekend at the track are setting up to continue that tradition with unique fan games with a Cinco de Mayo theme. The traditional "Big One on the Blvd" infield party on Friday night will include such activities as a nacho cheese obstacle course, "stuff the taco" game and a Mexican hat dance competition.

