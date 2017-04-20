The 'Win Dale Jr's Ride' Corvette Give-Away is Back for its 7th Year
It's time again for the Win Dale Jr.'s Ride raffle , which kicked off sales for the seventh year at the beginning of this month. Response has been so good in the past that the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Foundation has increased the number of ticket available this year by 2,000 to 10,888 tickets.
