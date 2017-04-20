the Drive: Trump condemns anti-Semitism; Dale Jr. retiring; Flynn has a major problema
President Donald Trump on Tuesday paid tribute to Holocaust victims and survivors with a resolute speech in which he vowed that his administration would confront anti-Semitism and protect Israel from those seeking the Jewish state's destruction. "Those who deny the Holocaust are accomplices to this horrible evil," Trump said in a 15-minute address before a crowd of several hundred, including some survivors, at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Days of Remembrance event at the U.S. Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|7 hr
|Should phart
|4
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|8 hr
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Mon
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC