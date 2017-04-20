the Drive: Trump condemns anti-Semitism; Dale Jr. retiring; Flynn has a major problema

President Donald Trump on Tuesday paid tribute to Holocaust victims and survivors with a resolute speech in which he vowed that his administration would confront anti-Semitism and protect Israel from those seeking the Jewish state's destruction. "Those who deny the Holocaust are accomplices to this horrible evil," Trump said in a 15-minute address before a crowd of several hundred, including some survivors, at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Days of Remembrance event at the U.S. Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.