The car that saved Porsche isn't perfect, but it's close

The original Porsche 718: Chuck Cassel ran this Porsche 718RS-61 for Brumos Porsche in the first Daytona Continental held at Daytona International Speedway, 1962. less The original Porsche 718: Chuck Cassel ran this Porsche 718RS-61 for Brumos Porsche in the first Daytona Continental held at Daytona International Speedway, 1962.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.