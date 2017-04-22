Stewart hearing on lawsuit postponed

A hearing next week on a motion by former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart to dismiss multiple claims against him in a wrongful death lawsuit has been rescheduled for the summer. Stewart, 45, of Columbus, has asked that claims of wrongful death and conscious pain and suffering and terror be dismissed in the lawsuit filed by the parents of Kevin Ward Jr., 20. If granted, only an intentional/reckless conduct claim would remain.

