Stewart earns sprint-car victory
Stewart, a three-time Cup champion who retired from driving in NASCAR last fall after his 18th season, won the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion feature for 360 sprints at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala. He took the lead from Danny Martin on Lap 19 and led the rest of the 33-lap feature race.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mon
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
