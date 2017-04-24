Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar race at P...

Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar race at Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Simon Pagenaud appeared to be on cruise control after taking a big lead when a caution flag caught the other leaders on pit road in the Verizon IndyCar race Saturday night at Phoenix International Raceway. "Those were the longest 50 laps of my life," Pagenaud said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... 4 hr Donate phart 20
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? Apr 27 Hilton Head 6
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 25 Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Apr 24 Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC