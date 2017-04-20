Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing still leading IndyCar standings after three races
The Verizon IndyCar Series rolled out of Alabama late Sunday afternoon with fully 17 percent of its season in the record books. And the surprising line in those books, with three of 17 races completed, carries the name of point leader Sebastien Bourdais, who drives not for series kingpins Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing but instead for tiny Dale Coyne Racing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|16 hr
|Hilton Head
|8
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar '17
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar '17
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC