Rookie Erik Jones bidding to go where few have - NASCAR title
Can a rookie win NASCAR's most prestigious championship? That's almost absurd to consider given the depth of talent in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the steep learning curve faced by rookies. But that hasn't kept Erik Jones, 20, from contemplating how to get to the season finale in Homestead, Fla., this year with a shot at the championship.
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
