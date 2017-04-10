Rays prospects and minor leagues: Biscuits squander strong Harris start
Depending on the severity of the injuries to Jake Odorizzi and Taylor Guerrieri , there could be a bit of pitching shuffling in the upper levels. Chase Whitley was the fortunate one to be scheduled to start the same day as Odorizzi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC