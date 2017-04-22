Preparing for a different kind of season finale
Will fans be ready for the changes that lie ahead for McGarrett and his Five-0 crew? Usually around the end of April, "Hawaii Five-0" fans start to realize that the end is near. As we head toward the May 12 season finale, we are often torn between two emotions- excitement about finding out the answers to our many series questions, and sadness that four months of reruns loom before us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar '17
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC