Pennick and Ole Blue ice NASCAR Mod Tour at Thompson
THOMPSON, Conn. - Rowan Pennink led the most laps and put legendary modified Ole Blue back in victory lane with a win in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Icebreaker 150 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Sun
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
