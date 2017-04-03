Paralyzed former driver Sam Schmidt w...

Paralyzed former driver Sam Schmidt will race Mario Andretti

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Mario Andretti will get back into a race car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to go head-to-head in semi-autonomous vehicles against paralyzed former driver Sam Schmidt. Schmidt was paralyzed from the neck down from a crash while testing an Indy car in 2000.

