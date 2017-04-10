Opinion: Multiple tire options could ...

Opinion: Multiple tire options could be NASCAR's best change yet

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

When NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway unveiled the format for next month's Monster Energy All-Star Race, the general public's reactions ranged from indifference to annoyance at yet another change for the annual summer exhibition. The decision to use multiple tire compounds was met with confusion and weary hesitation, which is a shame, because this could be the most revolutionary innovation NASCAR has seen in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 9 Hilton Head 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC