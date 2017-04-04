NASCAR's Monster Cup Series points le...

NASCAR's Monster Cup Series points leader visits Huntsville...

15 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

When Kyle Larson, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship point leader, makes his way to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 on May 7, he hopes to have a rocket ship of a race car to notch his first victory at NASCAR's Most Competitive venue. Tuesday, while in Huntsville, just a couple hours away from the biggest, baddest race track on the planet, Larson visited the United States Space & Rocket Center - the largest space museum in the world - to learn what it takes to pilot a space rocket and to talk about what he will have to do to touch down in Talladega's Gatorade Victory Lane in just a few short weeks.

