NASCAR's Monster Cup Series points leader visits Huntsville...
When Kyle Larson, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship point leader, makes his way to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 on May 7, he hopes to have a rocket ship of a race car to notch his first victory at NASCAR's Most Competitive venue. Tuesday, while in Huntsville, just a couple hours away from the biggest, baddest race track on the planet, Larson visited the United States Space & Rocket Center - the largest space museum in the world - to learn what it takes to pilot a space rocket and to talk about what he will have to do to touch down in Talladega's Gatorade Victory Lane in just a few short weeks.
