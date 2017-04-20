NASCAR's Elliott Sadler says Dale Jr....

NASCAR's Elliott Sadler says Dale Jr. timed retirement announcement 'for his fans'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Sadler said that he believed the timing was intentional. "He's telling people early on in the season right before Talladega," Sadler said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR 14 hr Should phart 4
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... 16 hr Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Mon Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC