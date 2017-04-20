NASCAR's Billy Hensley died

I was saddened last week when I heard the news that Billy Hensley, 83, of Ridgeway had passed away. He was a pioneer, a long-time NASCAR open-wheel modified driver usually driving the number 22. I remember he drove a long time for car owner James Arrington in weekly competitions at Franklin County Speedway and, of course, at Martinsville Speedway.

