NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Ard passes away

NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Ard passes away

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Sam Ard, a two-time champion in the NASCAR national series now known as the Xfinity Series, died in the early hours of April 2, 2017, at the age of 78 in South Carolina. "With a heavy heart we lost Dad at 12:24 am on April 2, 2017; he passed away," Ard's son Robert Ard announced on Facebook Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mon SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC