NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Ard passes away

Sam Ard, a two-time champion in the NASCAR national series now known as the Xfinity Series, died in the early hours of April 2, 2017, at the age of 78 in South Carolina. "With a heavy heart we lost Dad at 12:24 am on April 2, 2017; he passed away," Ard's son Robert Ard announced on Facebook Sunday.

