NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson takes late lead, wins at Richmond

After Justin Allgaier dominated the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday by leading 157 laps of the race that was extended from 250 to 254 laps by a late-race caution, Kyle Larson took a late-race lead and led the final 10 laps en route to his second Xfinity Series win of the season. Allgaier wound up with a second-place finish, but he got at least some consolation in the form of his second Dash 4 Cash $100,000 of the season in the third of four races that make up the yearly program for Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers.

