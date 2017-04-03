NASCAR Xfinity: Erik Jones dominates, wins at Texas Motor Speedway
Erik Jones dominated the My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Saturday and became the sixth different winner in the first six races of the 2017 season. It was Jones' seventh-career win, his second at TMS.
