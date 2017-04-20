NASCAR unveils special paint schemes for Busch North throwback
This season, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East returns to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the first time since 2009 and to commemorate the occasion the track announced a special throwback paint scheme for the event. The Busch North Throwback 100 will be held on July 8. Participating teams have decided to participate in the throwback paint schemes for the 28th NKNPSE race held at the track.
