NASCAR Unveils 'Green' Initiative

NASCAR Unveils 'Green' Initiative

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

The initiative runs through the Toyota Owners 400 on April 30. The effort aims to build awareness around the programs NASCAR and its partners have developed to help reduce its carbon footprint. The campaign includes a call-to-action for fans and the industry to donate trees that will be planted across the country as well as in areas recently devastated by natural disasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... 20 hr Hilton Head 8
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar '17 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar '17 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC