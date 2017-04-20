NASCAR Unveils 'Green' Initiative
The initiative runs through the Toyota Owners 400 on April 30. The effort aims to build awareness around the programs NASCAR and its partners have developed to help reduce its carbon footprint. The campaign includes a call-to-action for fans and the industry to donate trees that will be planted across the country as well as in areas recently devastated by natural disasters.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|20 hr
|Hilton Head
|8
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar '17
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar '17
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
