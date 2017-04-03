NASCAR stars do their rendition of Deep in the Heart of Texas
In preparation for race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson and several other top drivers deliver a memorably take on the Lone Star State classic. It will be part of the entertainment shown on TMS' Big Hoss TV this weekend.
