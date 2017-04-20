NASCAR Race to Green celebrates industry-wide effort
To commemorate the holistic effort being made to help protect and preserve the environment, NASCARA announced its fifth annual NASCAR Race to Green a initiative. Beginning today and culminating with Sunday's TOYOTA OWNERS 400 at Richmond International Raceway, the initiative will build awareness around the programs NASCAR, the industry and multiple partners have developed to help reduce its carbon footprint.
