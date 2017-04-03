NASCAR moves awards ceremonies to the Queen City
NASCAR on Wednesday evening announced those series' awards would combine with the celebration of NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and NASCAR Touring Series for a weekend of festivities in December at the Crown Ballroom in the Charlotte Convention Center. The Truck and Xfinity awards were most recently held in the Miami area immediately following those series' final race of the season at Homstead-Miami Speedway.
