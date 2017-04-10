NASCAR May Give Its Racers Two Options For Tires Next Year
NASCAR may finally give its teams a choice in tires next year, reports Fox Sports . This year's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will allow teams to test out the two compounds and see if they like having the choice.
