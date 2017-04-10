NASCAR Mailbag - Send us your questions
Do you have a question about the big news of the week with Dale Earnhardt Jr., or just something on your mind? The NASCAR team at Motorsport.com welcomes your questions about anything to do with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s surprise announcement or any NASCAR topic. From Canadian D.J. Kennington announcing he'll try and qualify for the Monster Energy Cup Series race at Talladega in May to what's going on with the Whelen Euro Series, we've got you covered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|6 hr
|Hilton Head
|6
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Wed
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
