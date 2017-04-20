NASCAR drivers agree: Dale Earnhardt ...

NASCAR drivers agree: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back to normal after concussion

9 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

So seven races into the season, is NASCAR's most popular driver healed and ready to end a winless drought? Dale Earnhardt Jr. told reporters before the Daytona 500 in February that it would take him a while to get really comfortable and race like he used to after missing half of last season with concussion-like symptoms. Junior noted the other drivers would notice certain idiosyncrasies during races before the fans and media would.

