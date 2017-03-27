NASCAR Driver Wrecks Into A Spin And ...

NASCAR Driver Wrecks Into A Spin And Then Gets Wrecked Back Out Of It

14 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

When a NASCAR driver goes into a spin, especially at a race track as short as Martinsville Speedway, there usually isn't much that can be done about it-the vehicle is either going to hit a wall or another vehicle. But when Chase Briscoe went around on Saturday, another driver actually wrecked him back in line.

