NASCAR Cup Series at Texas 2017: Start time, lineup, TV, more
It's NASCAR race day at Texas Motor Speedway, and we've got some essential information you need to get ready for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. START TIME: Jim Rome will instruct drivers to start their engines at 1:38 p.m. ET today, followed by the green flag at 1:46 p.m. So if you want to skip the pre-race show and just tune in for the race, turn on your TV by 1:46 p.m. RACE DISTANCE: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 is 334 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 501 miles.
