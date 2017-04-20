NASCAR Cup: Charlotte Motor Speedway moves playoff race to Sunday afternoon
The Bank of America 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October has been rescheduled from an Oct. 7 night race to an Oct. 8 afternoon race, returning the event to its traditional Sunday afternoon slot. The new time for the race calls for an approximate 2 p.m. ET green flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC