NASCAR Bans The 426 Hemi And SOHC Ford To Launch A Wild 1965 Racing Season
It was the worst of times for NASCAR fans; it was the best of times for everyone else. As if the third season of General Motors's company wide ban wasn't going to be bad enough for stock-car competition, Chrysler Corporation responded to Bill France's decision to outlaw Hemi Dodges and Plymouths by reassigning fan-favorite factory teams - including nondefending-champion Petty Enterprises - to drag racing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|2 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC