NASCAR Bans The 426 Hemi And SOHC For...

NASCAR Bans The 426 Hemi And SOHC Ford To Launch A Wild 1965 Racing Season

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

It was the worst of times for NASCAR fans; it was the best of times for everyone else. As if the third season of General Motors's company wide ban wasn't going to be bad enough for stock-car competition, Chrysler Corporation responded to Bill France's decision to outlaw Hemi Dodges and Plymouths by reassigning fan-favorite factory teams - including nondefending-champion Petty Enterprises - to drag racing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... 2 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC