NASCAR at Richmond: Vegas odds, key stats, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch
NASCAR heads to Richmond for its second short track in as many weeks as the sport comes to terms with the announcement its most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is retiring at the end of the season. Junior may be known for his restrictor-plate prowess but he's had success at Richmond and Phoenix , two tracks which are very similar in terms of setup and banking.
