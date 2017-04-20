NASCAR at Bristol: Vegas odds, key st...

NASCAR at Bristol: Vegas odds, key stats, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Expect Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick to find their way into the top-five at some point during Sunday's 500-lap race. Kyle Busch has five career Cup Series wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, but he hasn't been a fan of the track since it reduced banking in the upper groove of the track in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 9 Hilton Head 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,305 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC