NASCAR Artist Sam Bass to sell collection at bankruptcy ordered auction
Over 250 pieces of original NASCAR art, including 85 autographed pieces of sheetmetal, by Sam Bass will be sold at an auction as part of a court-ordered bankruptcy sale. The auction will take place on May 3 at 10 a.m. ET at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC