NASCAR 2017: Monday's live scoring, TV, live stream, lineup for rain-delayed Food City 500
NASCAR's Food City 500 in Bristol, Tenn., will try again today after rain washed out Sunday's race, forcing it to move to Monday. The race is now set to begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised on FOX and live streamed on Fox Sports Go .
