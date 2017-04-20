Motorsport: Hamilton to MotoGP, NASCAR?
Following in the footsteps of close friend and F1 rival Fernando Alonso three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admits he would like to try his hand at MotoGP and the Daytona 500. The Brit is second in the championship, trailing Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, but admits to thinking about other forms of motorsport and expressed a specific interest in the premier motorcycling championship as well as the popular American category.
The New Zealand Herald.
