Martin Truex Jr. doesn't mind flying under NASCAR's radar
Naturally enough, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s bombshell announcement that he will retire from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at the end of the year shifted focus to the 20-somethings who might take the reigns of the sport. But that doesn't mean we should forget the veterans who will still be around.
